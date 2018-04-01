Search underway for 2 suspects of Blue Springs homicide

BLUE SPRINGS (AP) — Authorities are looking for two men after a fatal shooting in a suburban Kansas City apartment parking lot.

The Kansas City Star reports that one man was killed early Wednesday in Blue Springs. Officers chased a car that sped away from the area until the driver steered the vehicle into a ditch.

A man with an apparent gunshot wound was found in the car and rushed to a hospital with critical injuries. Authorities have spent hours searching for two other people who fled from the car into nearby woods.