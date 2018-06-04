Search Warrant Issued in Maries County for Animal Neglect

MARIES COUNTY — Animal abuse reports led members of the Maries County Sheriff's Office, the Humane Society of Missouri, and state animal investigators from the Missouri Department of Agriculture to search a residence located on Highway 63, north of Vienna, MO.

Officers said in a press release someone reported animal abuse Thursday. While at the residence, sheriff's deputies observed several animals that appeared malnourished and without food and water.

Deputies applied for a search warrant to inspect animals and the property.

According to the press release, there were several malnourished dogs, goats, pigs, cows and horses on the property. Authorities discovered at least six horse remains and several cow and pig remains during the investigation.

Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman said many animals are currently being seized and are in need of immediate medical attention. The animals' owner has not formally been charged at this time.

Heitman said he expects charges to be filed.