Search warrant reveals details of murder-suicide in Missouri

By: The Associated Press

MARSHFIELD (AP) — A search warrant that has been unsealed recently gives details about what authorities are calling a murder-suicide in southern Missouri.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that fire crews found the bodies of 45-year-old Robert Dale Kinney and his two sons, ages 5 and 7, while responding to a blaze July 30. Each had a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole says he believes Kinney shot the children, set the house on fire and then shot himself.

Court records show Kinney's divorce was finalized about a week before the deaths.

Authorities requested a search warrant for a cellphone found on Kinney's body. They also retrieved a sawed-off shotgun, a hacksaw, ammunition, accelerant samples and three pieces of paper that had writing about Kinney's relationship with his ex-wife.