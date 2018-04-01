Search Warrent Leads to Arrest of Two on Drug Charges

BOONVILLE - Cooper County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has formally charged two for drug possession and drug paraphernalia.

Michael D. Bruce, age 28 was charged with felony distribution, delivery, manufacture of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $25,000.

Donald R. Smith Jr., age 32 was charged with felony distribution, delivery, manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $25,000.

Investigations by the Boonville Police Department, Cooper County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and the M.U.S.T.A.N.G. Task Force led to the execution of two search warrants in Boonville on Thursday.

Both persons are being held at the Cooper County Detention Center.