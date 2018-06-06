Searchers fear 14-year-old drowned in eastern Missouri river

HOUSE SPRINGS (AP) — A search has resumed for a 14-year-old who went missing in the Big River south of St. Louis, but authorities fear he drowned.

The boy was swimming Wednesday afternoon at Rockford Beach Park in Jefferson County. Witnesses saw him in the water, but at some point, he did not resurface. The boy's name and where he is from have not been released.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says authorities believe the boy drowned. The search has turned from rescue to recovery of the body.