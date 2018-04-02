Seats for NFL public hearing on possible Rams move go quick

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Rams fans appear eager to let the NFL know how they feel about the franchise's possible relocation to Los Angeles.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the NFL has closed registration for Tuesday night's scheduled public hearing on the matter at St. Louis' Peabody Opera House.

The league closed the registration Thursday, saying the 1,500 available seats are now claimed.

Rams owner Stan Kroenke is seeking to move the franchise to Los Angeles. A new billion-dollar riverfront stadium is being proposed in St. Louis, though it's unclear if the city will have an NFL team when such a stadium is finished.