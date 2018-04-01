Seattle's Mayor wants to Legalize Gay Marriage

SEATTLE (AP) - The leader of Washington state's successful effort to legalize gay marriage is Seattle's next mayor.

Updated election results Wednesday night show state Sen. Ed Murray had 56 percent of the vote.

The campaign of Mayor Mike McGinn had held out hope that later ballots would trend in his favor. While the numbers showed some slight improvement for him Wednesday, he was still losing among those more recent ballots.

Murray and McGinn had largely campaigned with similar policy positions, but they offered contrasting styles of how to lead the Northwest's largest city. Murray's call for a more collaborative approach led him to build a broad range of endorsements and financial support.