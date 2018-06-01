SEC Announces 2014 Mizzou Softball TV Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Mizzou Softball will take on Alabama in a nationally televised game on ESPN at University Field as part of the 2014 SEC Softball television schedule, league office said Tuesday. The Tigers hold down the ESPN family of networks' primetime slot for Thursday, May 1 (7 p.m. CT), with Mizzou and Alabama facing off again on ESPNU in the series finale on Saturday, May 3 (1 p.m. CT).

Mizzou's first televised SEC action of the 2014 season will come on the road at Auburn on Fox Sports Net. The matchup of Tigers is scheduled for a noon (CT) start on Saturday, April 12.

The 2014 SEC Tournament, hosted by South Carolina from May 7-10, will be televised across the ESPN family of networks, with the SEC Tournament Championship set for Saturday, May 10, at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Fans are reminded that the earliest chance to catch head coach Ehren Earleywine's squad on television this season will come at the Citrus Classic in Kissimmee, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 28, as Mizzou faces Syracuse at 4:45 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Mizzou kicks off the 2014 season with its annual Black & Gold Exhibition on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 3 p.m. inside Devine Pavilion. The Tigers officially open the year at the Jacksonville Tournament, hosted by Jacksonville (Fla.) University, from Feb. 14-16. The Tigers' first home contests of the 2014 season will be against SEC foe Kentucky from March 14-16 at University Field.

The full 2014 Mizzou Softball schedule can be found here.

MIZZOU SOFTBALL TV GAMES (as of Jan. 28)

Friday, Feb. 28 vs. Syracuse (Kissimmee, Fla.) - 4 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Saturday, April 12 at Auburn - Noon CT (Fox Sports Net)

Thursday, May 1 vs. Alabama - 7 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Saturday, May 3 vs. Alabama - 1 p.m. (ESPNU)