SEC, Big 12 Announce Men's Basketball Challenge Series

COLUMBIA - The Southeastern Conference announced matchups for the inaugural Big 12/SEC Challenge on Tuesday and Head Coach Frank Haith's Tigers will host West Virginia at Mizzou Arena on Dec. 5.



The inaugural Big 12/SEC Challenge (the event title will rotate to SEC/Big 12 Challenge in 2014) is a combination of existing games already scheduled along with new matchups created for this event during November and December. The two conferences and ESPN will work to schedule matchups over consecutive days in future events.



"The ability to showcase SEC basketball in this kind of conference competition makes this a unique and exciting event for our coaches, student-athletes and fans," SEC Commissioner Mike Slive said. "We are pleased to be able to work with the Big 12 and ESPN to highlight the sport of men's basketball."



Game times and television assignments for the challenge will be announced at a later date. ESPN will provide exclusive coverage of all 10 games across it networks.



The Mizzou-WVU matchup is one of 10 games scheduled to be played between the two conferences. The series begins Nov. 14 when Alabama hosts Texas Tech in Tuscaloosa, Ala.



Missouri and West Virginia have met twice on the hardwood, most recently on March 21, 2010, when the Tigers fell to the Final Four-bound Mountaineers in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament in Buffalo, N.Y. The first meeting between the two programs also came in NCAA Tournament play with Mizzou earning an 89-78 win in Greensboro, N.C., in the first round.

Here is a look at the rest of the pairings: