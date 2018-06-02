SEC Brings Tailgating Changes For Missouri Fans

COLUMBIA - The opponent on the field isn't the only thing that is going to change next year when Mizzou moves to the Southeastern Conference. Due to league rules, S-E-C fans are not allowed to leave football games and get back in. That means, fans can't leave to tailgate and drink during games...some fans don't seem to mind.

Missouri alum Jeff Cook said, "You know, you stay in the game, you support your team. There's no reason to leave. You stay to the final gun."



Mizzou fan Kent Hemmy added, "I hope it keeps fans inside, makes it more energetic."



Others are not so content with the new rule.

"I feel like this is bull." said Logan Compton, Mizzou fan. "If someone wants to tailgate that's kind of part of the whole football atmosphere."

Here's how the rule works: under Big 12 league guidelines, fans can leave Faurot Field and get back in as they please also long as their ticket is scanned when they come in and out. The SEC does not allow that, which means Tiger fans can't leave the game, tailgate, and then come back in.



Tiger fans speculated about the effects this might have.

"I would never leave a game anyway. And it really kinda ticks me off when i can look out there behind my seats. They go out there at halftime and they don't come back."



"Hopefully it'll make our crowd more energetic, get the players involved more so it works out well."



And from our frustrated fan?



"Blackouts, and a lot of police escorting people out. That's my prediction."



Neither the S-E-C or Big 12 offices returned calls or responded to messages explaining the rule. Regardless, at least fans still have all day to tailgate before the game.