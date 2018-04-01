SEC coaches name four Tigers All-SEC

COLUMBIA - On Tuesday the SEC coaches named four Missouri Football players to the All-SEC teams. LB Kentrell Brothers and QB Maty Mauk earned All-SEC second team honors.While C Evan Boehm and RB Russell Hansbrough earned third team honors.

The league's 14 coaches voted on the All-SEC teams. This marks the second time that Boehm and Brothers have received All-SEC spots this summer, after each earned third team honors from the media back in July.

Last season, Brothers accounted for 122 total tackles in 2015 and a team-leading three forced fumbles. He started all 14 games and was an All-SEC Second Team pick by the Associated Press.

Mauk is 14-4 as a starter and lead Mizzou to a second consecutive SEC East Division Championship in 2014. He threw for 25 touchdowns and rushed for two more.

Boehm has started 40 consecutive games on the Mizzou offensive line, dating back to the 2012 season. Boehm was a First Team Freshman All-American at left guard in 2012.

Last season, Hansbrough had his first 1,000-yard season, despite starting just three games. He was SEC Offensive Player of the Week and National Tailback of the Week following a 199-yard performance at Texas A&M.

The Tigers begin their 2015 season on Saturday, September 5th against Southeastern Missouri State University at 3:00p.m.