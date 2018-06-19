SEC Defenses Allowing More Points Than Last Year

5 years 8 months 1 week ago Thursday, October 04 2012 Oct 4, 2012 Thursday, October 04, 2012 10:35:32 AM CDT October 04, 2012 in Tiger Talk
By: Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, AL -- The defensive-minded Southeastern Conference is generating headlines more for shootouts than shutouts.

The league that has won six straight national titles largely on the backs of powerful defenses had two teams combine for 1,000 yards Saturday afternoon. Then it happened again.

Texas A&M racked up 716 yards and 58 points in a rout of Arkansas, which piled up 515 yards. Then Georgia and Tennessee got into a new-fashioned shootout, combining for 1,038 yards in the Bulldogs' 51-44 victory.

Mississippi coach Hugh Freeze can hardly believe the gaudy numbers.

This is the SEC.

"I was shocked to see that Georgia-Tennessee score," Freeze said. "I grew up watching all those games, and usually you thought 21-17 was high. But my, how things have changed."

They have, indeed. Some SEC teams, and plenty of games, are bucking the conference's defensive tradition.

Through five weeks, SEC defenses have already surrendered 50-plus points four times, one more than all of last season. It's only happened on average 3.4 times over the past 10 seasons.

The Razorbacks have been the victims twice, including a 52-0 loss to Alabama.

The average yards allowed per game in the SEC has risen from 320.8 last season to 344.9 in 2012.

Not everyone welcomes the trend.

Powerful teams like No. 1 Alabama, No. 4 LSU, No. 6 South Carolina and No. 10 Florida are still getting it done old-school with stingy defense to go with solid offenses. Those teams and high-scoring Texas A&M all have top 10 scoring defenses nationally. No. 20 Mississippi State (13th) is only a few spots behind.

Then there are teams like No. 5 Georgia and Tennessee.

The Bulldogs rank 46th in scoring defense, a huge falloff from the other Top 25 teams. Tennessee's defense is giving up nearly 30 points a game, 81st nationally. Both have prolific offenses and star quarterbacks, though.

Don't expect the Crimson Tide to follow suit.

Alabama coach Nick Saban's allegiance lies with the defense. He said there should be tweaks to just how fast uptempo offenses should be allowed to go.

After giving up two extended drives to Ole Miss's no-huddle attack, Saban said having defenses on the field for extended periods with no chance to substitute creates fatigue and potential injury issues.

"At some point in time, we should look at how fast we allow the game to go in terms of player safety," Saban said.

He references West Virginia's 70-63 win over Baylor in the Big 12, which made Georgia-Tennessee look like a defensive struggle.

"It's obviously created a tremendous advantage for the offense when teams are scoring 70 points and are averaging 49.5 points a game when people are doing those types of things," Saban said. "More and more people are going to do it. I just think there's got to be some sense of fairness in terms of asking, Is this what we want football to be?"

Missouri wide receiver T.J. Moe responded via Twitter: "Sure is."

Georgia and Tennessee both have two of the nation's top 20 offenses. But their combined 95 points in an SEC game raised more than a few eyebrows.

"Those scores are crazy," LSU defensive end Sam Montgomery said.

If it happened to the Tigers, Montgomery joked that he'd make himself scarce around the football building.

"I wouldn't come here on Monday," he said. "But that's something that's not going to happen. I would do something illegal before that would happen here."

The SEC could be in line for another shootout on Saturday, if South Carolina and Georgia can replicate last year's 45-42 Gamecocks win.

Freeze, whose team was beaten 66-31 by No. 11 Texas in the only nonconference 50-pointer, doesn't expect offenses to hold the upper hand long in the SEC.

"I think it will trend that way a year or two and then come back the other way," the former Arkansas State offensive coordinator said. "These guys on the defensive side are going to find a way to bring it back down some - especially in this league. You still haven't seen the LSU's or Alabama's give up those kind of points ... I still say the national champion is going to be someone who is playing defense."

Indeed, Georgia is the SEC's only remaining national contender without a top-flight defense statistically.

The Bulldogs are, however, matching Texas A&M's league-best 48.2-point scoring average behind quarterback Aaron Murray and the top rusher in freshman tailback Todd Gurley. The fast-paced Aggies have had mixed early results in dealing with SEC defenses since joining the league.

They lost 20-17 to Florida in the season opener and exploded against the Razorbacks' 113th-rated scoring defense.

"We go on the field expecting to score every time we're out there," Texas A&M receiver Uzoma Nwachukwu said. "Every time we have a drive, we want to score a touchdown. We work in practice to do that. Every play we run we expect to get in the end zone. We think that we're a talented group. We think we can hang in there with anybody."

Whether the high-scoring games are good or bad depends on the perspective.

Florida offensive coordinator Brent Pease attributes it to factors like fast tempos wearing down defenses and big, explosive receivers. And he's thrilled.

"I love scoring," Pease said. "You've got to have players built around you, you've got to be in the system for a few years. I mean, it takes some time."

Gators head coach Will Muschamp, a former defensive coordinator, agrees with the causes and said coaches have to have defensive depth nowadays to deal with the faster pace.

As for last weekend, Muschamp said: "I'm glad we were off."

More News

Grid
List

Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Monday he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel "shady" contract
Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel "shady" contract
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri democrats want Governor Mike Parson fire his chief operating officer and cancel a contract awarded to... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri air conditioning companies are facing the busiest time of year amid a four-day heat advisory. Craig... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
COLUMBIA – The attorney representing the security guard who shot Anthony Warren at a Waffle House on New Year's Day... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
JEFFERSON CITY - The 600 block of Monroe Street will be closed until Friday. Construction crews are removing a retaining... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:20:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
BOONE COUNTY - A death, a huge cache of weapons and a suspect whose gun jammed as he was aiming... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:17:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson appointed state Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe to be the new lieutenant... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 1:15:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Boonville airport renovations up in the air
Boonville airport renovations up in the air
BOONVILLE - Jesse Viertel Memorial Airport may reach new heights after the city council accepted a bid and authorized a... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 12:42:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
COLUMBIA - City public works crews will be repairing a road buckle on Providence Road between Blue Ridge Road and... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 11:39:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
BALLWIN (AP) — Another bear sighting has people concerned in part of Missouri, but this time, it's deep into... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 9:45:39 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
BOONE COUNTY – The Katy Trail will see more bike traffic than usual this week with the 2018 Katy Trail... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:33:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Columbia health officials offer safety tips in hot weather
Columbia health officials offer safety tips in hot weather
COLUMBIA - Columbia is under a heat advisory until Monday evening. The National Weather Service issued the advisory on... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

iCan Bike camp teaches those with disabilities how to ride
iCan Bike camp teaches those with disabilities how to ride
FULTON - Forty people with disabilities will learn how to ride a two-wheel bicycle at the iCan Bike camp this... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 9:18:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

State agricultural bill limits what is called "meat"
State agricultural bill limits what is called "meat"
COLUMBIA - Missouri is the first and only state to define "meat" as exclusively animal product. The Missouri General... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 4:55:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Survey: 3/4 of Columbia residents satisfied with city and services
Survey: 3/4 of Columbia residents satisfied with city and services
COLUMBIA - The city will discuss the results of the 2017 Community Survey at Monday's city council meeting. Used... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Horses and riders showing off to raise funds
Horses and riders showing off to raise funds
ROCHEPORT - The Sunny Oaks Charity Horse Show brought about 20 riders out Sunday afternoon to compete for ribbons and... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 3:36:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Kewpie collection shows one woman's love for Hickman High School mascot
Kewpie collection shows one woman's love for Hickman High School mascot
SPRINGFIELD - A Hickman High School graduate has surrounded herself with Kewpies. The dolls' trademark round eyes watch happily from... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 8:05:00 AM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Boone County kicks off Relay for Life events
Boone County kicks off Relay for Life events
COLUMBIA - Hundreds of people impacted by cancer gathered together on a track Saturday in support of cancer fighters and... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 10:11:00 PM CDT June 16, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
2am 79°
3am 78°
4am 77°
5am 77°