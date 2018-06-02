SEC East overshadowed by more powerful West

3 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, October 08 2014 Oct 8, 2014 Wednesday, October 08, 2014 1:14:00 PM CDT October 08, 2014 in Mizzou Xtra
Source: AP
By: The Associated Press

ATHENS, Georgia (AP) - An important Southeastern Conference Eastern Division showdown is being overshadowed this week by another deluge of compelling SEC West games.

The only ranked teams from the SEC East will meet on Saturday when No. 13 Georgia visits No. 23 Missouri in a game which could provide some clarity in the muddled East race. The game has been set for an early 11 a.m. CDT kickoff as if to serve as a warm-up for offerings from the West - the nation's most powerful division.

Georgia receiver Michael Bennett insists he's not insulted by the powerful West overshadowing the East in the regular season. He said the East will have its chance to shine in the SEC championship game.

Bennett said he hopes the heavyweights in the West bludgeon each other before the Dec. 6 title game in Atlanta.

"They can have all their fun right now, but all that matters is once we get to Atlanta, whoever wins that game is going to get the attention," Bennett said.

"I'm glad they're all really good over there and beating each other up. Someone is going to come kind of bruised and battered into the SEC championship game. Hopefully we'll be there and be able to get the win and go on to the playoffs."

The West boasts four of the nation's top seven teams in the Top 25. Having those four teams come from only two states, Mississippi and Alabama, only makes the drama more difficult to ignore.

The must-see SEC West showdowns this week include No. 2 Auburn at No. 3 Mississippi State and No. 3 Mississippi at No. 14 Texas A&M. Also, No. 7 Alabama plays at Arkansas.

Meanwhile, the SEC East race is up for grabs. Missouri (4-1, 1-0) is the division's only team without a SEC loss. Florida, Georgia and Kentucky are 2-1 in the SEC.

Tennessee is 0-2 in the conference, but the Vols believe they're still in the East race. That's an advantage to playing in the SEC's weaker division.

"I just know that we still have a good chance of winning the East," said Tennessee cornerback Cam Sutton. "I think almost every team on our side has a loss, so it's not out of the question for us to make a comeback toward the end of the season.

"It definitely gives us a little bit more motivation each day coming in."

Asked to explain the power shift to the SEC West, Tennessee coach Butch Jones said "I think some of it is cyclical."

Jones said that doesn't mean the East is packed with pushovers.

"Really, I believe the East is extremely competitive as well," Jones said. "It's just the nature of the SEC. ... Every team is good. Every team is physical. Every team is well-coached, and every program has very good fan support, so when you go on the road, every away game is a hostile environment."

Kentucky (4-1) is trying to take advantage of the wide-open race in the East. It has back-to-back conference wins over Florida and South Carolina and is moving closer to becoming bowl-eligible for the first time since 2010.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said the Wildcats are part of a movement toward "great parity" in the league.

"It's a tough conference and there's not a heck of a lot of teams going backward," Stoops said. "Everybody is trying to move forward like we are. We are trying to do everything we can to improve our program, and I think you see that from a lot of the teams in this league."

South Carolina (3-3, 2-3) was a popular preseason pick to win the East but has fallen to fifth after last week's loss at surprising Kentucky.

South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier said "I don't think anybody could disagree" the East is down.

"Maybe they've recruited a little better than everybody else," Spurrier said last week of the West teams.

The West's breakthrough teams are drawing national attention.

ESPN's College GameDay is spending its second straight week in the state of Mississippi, shifting from Oxford, where it was based for last week's Ole Miss win over Alabama, to Starkville.

Bennett said he understands if those games generate a bigger buzz than Georgia's important test at Missouri.

"It doesn't bother me at all," Bennett said. "It's actually kind of exciting to see. I love the attention on Ole Miss and Mississippi State. I think it's good for college football."

More News

Grid
List

Historic junior high school in Moberly might become affordable housing
Historic junior high school in Moberly might become affordable housing
MOBERLY - A historic junior high school building in downtown Moberly could be transformed into affordable senior housing. The... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 11:02:00 AM CDT June 02, 2018 in News

Adrian's Island bill waits for governor's approval
Adrian's Island bill waits for governor's approval
JEFFERSON CITY - About 30 years since the idea originated, legislators have finally passed about a bill that will connect... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:52:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Inaugural music video festival aims to bring people together
Inaugural music video festival aims to bring people together
COLUMBIA - The inaugural "VidWest" music video festival is taking place on Friday and Saturday in Columbia. The goal... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lake Ozark kicks off Lake Race 2018
Lake Ozark kicks off Lake Race 2018
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark will kick off the 2018 Lake Race powerboat racing challenge Saturday morning at Bagnell Dam.... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lieutenant governor position left vacant
Lieutenant governor position left vacant
COLUMBIA- With Gov. Mike Parson taking office Friday, his former position, lieutenant remains vacant with no clear indication of when... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Teenager charged in shooting that caused school lockdowns
UPDATE: Teenager charged in shooting that caused school lockdowns
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed charges on Friday against a teenager accused of shooting another person. The incident led to... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:52:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Parson begins governorship saying he hopes to lead state to unity
Parson begins governorship saying he hopes to lead state to unity
JEFFERSON CITY - With a message of hope for the state, Gov. Mike Parson took the oath of office Friday,... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:47:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lawmakers, others comment on the swearing in of Mike Parson
Lawmakers, others comment on the swearing in of Mike Parson
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri leaders from across the state are issuing statements showing their support for Gov. Mike Parson, who... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:43:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

New governor backed by hometown community
New governor backed by hometown community
BOLIVAR - Cattle farmer, businessman, sheriff, representative, senator, lieutenant governor and now governor. The highest position in the state is... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:38:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Timeline: Greitens political career tumultuous despite high points
Timeline: Greitens political career tumultuous despite high points
COLUMBIA - Eric Greitens framed his political career as an outsider. As of 5 p.m. Friday, he is once again... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 4:58:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Greitens announces clemency and pardon decisions
Greitens announces clemency and pardon decisions
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Eric Greitens issued five pardons and commuted four sentences on Friday. “The ability to make wrong... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 4:09:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Governor Greitens signs 77 bills into laws
Governor Greitens signs 77 bills into laws
JEFFERSON CITY- Hours before he is set to step down, Gov. Eric Greitens signed 77 bills into law, according to... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

State of the City address talks need for more city funding
State of the City address talks need for more city funding
COLUMBIA – City Manager Mike Matthes presented the 2018 State of the City address Friday. A theme of the address... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
COLUMBIA - Advocates are vowing to take a stand on gun violence, and promote gun safety to their communities. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:42:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
JEFFERSON CITY – A political observer at MU says Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, and the General Assembly, are likely to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 3:12:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Missouri prepares for new governor
Missouri prepares for new governor
JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will be sworn in as the new Governor of Missouri at 5:30 p.m.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:49:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Board of Alderman passed an ordinance Thursday night to allow Holts Summit to provide... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:29:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
COLUMBIA- Ameren customers in mid-Missouri will soon see lower natural gas prices. The energy company is changing its natural gas... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 8:26:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 85°
2pm 84°
3pm 81°
4pm 80°