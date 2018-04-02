SEC Loads Preseason Football Polls

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri football team starts its season in less than two weeks. The Tigers kickoff September First against Southeastern Louisiana,then on September Eighth, Mizzou begins SEC play against the Georgia Bulldogs.

And the SEC, as usual, loaded with highly regarded teams this year. The last six national champions have come from the South Eastern Conference.

USC Alabama LSU Oklahoma Oregon Georgia Florida State

Michigan South Carolina Arkansas

The SEC has six teams in the Top 25. Only the Big 12 matches the SEC with six top 25 teams as well but five of the six SEC teams are positioned in the top ten spots. Oklahoma is the only Big 12 team ranked among the top ten.