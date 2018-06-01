Sec. of State to give $3 million in grants for new voting equipment

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Secretary of State announced Thursday he will give $3 million in grants for new voting machines for the state.

Jason Kander made the announcement Thursday morning in a speech at the Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authorities' annual conference. He said the grants will go toward new voting machines and other election assistance throughout various Missouri counties.

"Congress implemented new requirements and funding for new machines and other equipment 13 years ago, but stuck states and local election authorities with the bill after the initial funding ran out," Kander said. "That's not right, so I'm glad our office is going to be able to help counties buy some of the equipment they need."

Kander said his office will offer $1 million in general purpose grants and $2 million specifically for replacing the voting equipment.