SEC Players, Coaches and Fans Set to Invade Media Days

HOOVER - The SEC is expecting to distribute more than 1,200 media credentials as media days get underway Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama.

Before all of the festivities, Commissioner Mike Slive will make a statement around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon. After that, Missouri and Florida will begin their rotations, walking from various interview rooms to greet the media. The way it works is that a player or coach will come into a room and sit at a podium, and then the media has ten minutes to ask questions to that person.

Representing Mizzou this year at media days is head coach Gary Pinkel, senior quarterback James Franklin, senior wide receiver L'Damian Washington, and senior linebacker Andrew Wilson. Other big names expected at media days this year include Heisman Trophy QB Johnny Manziel from Texas A&M, Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron, and head coach Nick Saban.

Also, College Football Live and Sportscenter will be broadcasting throughout the week, adding to the chaotic, exciting atmosphere.

Players and coaches are followed by the media swarms as they travel from one interview room to the next. Last year, Alabama Coach Nick Saban was followed by two cameramen into the bathroom, which they mistaken for an interview room.

South Carolina and Ole Miss are the other two teams to speak to the media Tuesday with the remaining ten teams spread out over Wednesday and Thursday.

Two-time defending national champion Alabama is scheduled to go Thursday. The university is only 52 miles from Hoover, so Crimson Tide fans are expected to flood the lobby of the Hyatt Regency with everything from footballs to babies that they want signed.