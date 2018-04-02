SEC Releases 2012-13 Baseball, Softball & Tennis Schedules

6 years 1 week 3 days ago Thursday, March 22 2012 Mar 22, 2012 Thursday, March 22, 2012 10:11:00 AM CDT March 22, 2012 in Tiger Talk
Source: Southeastern Conference Press Release

BIRMINGHAM, AL -- The Southeastern Conference announced its 14-team conference schedules for baseball, softball and tennis for the 2012-13 season on Thursday.

The conference released its 2012-13 fall and winter sport schedules for gymnastics, soccer and volleyball on Wednesday.

Missouri and Texas A&M enter the SEC on July 1, giving the SEC 14 teams in baseball and women's tennis, and 13 teams in softball and men's tennis. Vanderbilt does not compete in softball and Missouri does not field a men's tennis squad.

The 2012-13 schedules are not based on any other previous or future scheduling formats. The SEC Athletics Directors are currently formulating scheduling principles for the 2013-14 season and beyond.

In these spring sports, Missouri will participate in the Eastern Division and Texas A&M in the Western Division.

