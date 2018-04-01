SEC's Digital Company Blamed for Missouri Posts

6 years 5 months 3 days ago Friday, October 28 2011 Oct 28, 2011 Friday, October 28, 2011 12:10:00 PM CDT October 28, 2011 in Tiger Talk
By: Jen Lee Reeves
ORLANDO - XOS Digital, the company contracted to provide content for the SEC's website, has claimed it is at fault for posting information about Missouri joining the conference.

A statement on the XOS Digital website that is titled "Contingency News Drafts Made Available in Error" says:

"ORLANDO, Fla. October 28, 2011. XOS apologizes for its inadvertent error of making available a draft article indicating that Missouri had joined the Southeastern Conference. There had been considerable speculation about the possibility that Missouri would join the Southeastern Conference, and the working draft, which was never published, was prepared so the article could be finalized and posted quickly should Missouri in fact join the SEC. The draft was not intended to be publicly available, but a website user was able to obtain it through the use of a new advanced search technology."

The Southeastern Conference's website "Welcomed the University of Missouri as the leagues 14th member" Thursday night. But once the SEC learned the page was online, it was quickly removed.

