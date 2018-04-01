SEC's Digital Company Blamed for Missouri Posts

ORLANDO - XOS Digital, the company contracted to provide content for the SEC's website, has claimed it is at fault for posting information about Missouri joining the conference.

A statement on the XOS Digital website that is titled "Contingency News Drafts Made Available in Error" says:

"ORLANDO, Fla. October 28, 2011. XOS apologizes for its inadvertent error of making available a draft article indicating that Missouri had joined the Southeastern Conference. There had been considerable speculation about the possibility that Missouri would join the Southeastern Conference, and the working draft, which was never published, was prepared so the article could be finalized and posted quickly should Missouri in fact join the SEC. The draft was not intended to be publicly available, but a website user was able to obtain it through the use of a new advanced search technology."

The Southeastern Conference's website "Welcomed the University of Missouri as the leagues 14th member" Thursday night. But once the SEC learned the page was online, it was quickly removed.