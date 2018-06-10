Second 66FastLane Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested

BOONE COUNTY - A 20-year-old Callaway County man was arrested today on suspicion of robbing the 66 FastLane convenience store on Roanoke Drive close to the intersection of Route B and Highway HH just north of Columbia. The robbery occurred last month, and the suspect had one accomplice.

Joey Russell Morris of County Road 166 in the Auxvasse area is being held in the Boone County Jail awaiting bond to be set on charges of First Degre Robbery and Armed Criminal Action.

Deputies responded to the 66FastLane on March 25 after a clerk reported two men in masks came into the store and demanded cash at gunpoint. The robbers then fled the store on foot. The investigation revealed the suspects purchased items used in the robbery about an hour and a half earlier at the Wal Mart on Conley Road.

A citizen who recognized Morris from Wal Mart security surveillance photos shown by local news media outlets provided important information leading to Morris' arrest. Media coverage also led to the arrest last week of Tyson A. Bartlett, 25, of 8608 E. Karen Lane, on 3/31/11 on similar charges regarding this crime. Bartlett has been transferred to the Missouri Department of Corrections last week on a parole violation stemming from his arrest in this case.