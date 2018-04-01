Second Abortion Lawsuit

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A federal judge already has placed a hold on new regulations for Missouri abortion providers. But Planned Parenthood is now asking a state judge to also weigh in. Planned Parenthood's latest lawsuit asks a Jackson County judge to declare that the new abortion regulations do not apply to facilities that offer only medical abortions. A law that was supposed to take effect August 28th would have classified more abortion clinics as outpatient surgery centers, thus making them subject to state oversight. A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction against the law. Under the state health department's interpretation, the new requirements would apply to all clinics that induce abortions, whether through surgery or pills.