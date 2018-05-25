Second arrest made in connection with the shooting on Worley

The Columbia Police Department arrested Tavion Jones, 18, who is accused of two counts of first-degree assault in connection with a July 5 shooting.

Police report Jones was arrested during a traffic stop around 1 a.m. Monday after they recognized the vehicle he was in. Officers said they located a handgun concealed in his waistband. The investigation into the status of the handgun is still ongoing.

Authorities believe Jones may be connected to the July 5 shooting that resulted in two injuries. One woman was shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Another was grazed by a bullet.

Officers located 29 shell casings and two unspent bullets at the scene. This is the second arrest made in connection to the shooting. Jamar Burns, 23, was the first suspect arrested.