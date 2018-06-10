Second Chance Opens Downtown

Volunteers offered free dog baths for area pooches and assisted pet owners with new dog and cat adoptions. Organizers say with Columbia's booming population comes an increase in the number of homeless pets.

Although the organization is not affiliated with the Central Missouri Humane Society, organizers says it serves a similar purpose.

"The primary importance of this is it gives people a physical location to associate with Columbia's Second Chance," said Second Chance volunteer, Betsy Casteel. "Hopefully that will keep awareness of what we are and what we do higher in people's minds, and it will also give 'em a place to set-up times to meet the animals they might want to adopt."

The grand opening event lasted from noon until 4:00 Saturday. Organizers say the center will be open for adoptions at the end of every week and every weekend.