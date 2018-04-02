Second Chance Robber Pleads Guilty

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A Kansas man accused of holding up a bank in North Dakota and calling police three days later to turn himself in has signed a plea agreement in federal court.

Kent Clemens says he will plead guilty to bank robbery. The charge carries a 20-year maximum sentence.

The 53-year-old Clemens is accused of holding up the Gate City Bank in Williston on July 18. Investigators say he called 911 from his home in Topeka, Kan., on July 21 and told officers he made a mistake.

Authorities say Clemens was sitting on his front porch when police arrived and held out his hands to be handcuffed.

The plea agreement says Clemens made off with multiple $50 bills, totaling less than $1,000.