Second-degree murder charges filed in Kansas City stabbing
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 21-year-old man has been charged in a fatal stabbing outside a Kansas City apartment complex.
The Kansas City Star reports that Ernil E. Roberts was charged Saturday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 21-year-old Deshon Hawkins. Prosecutors have requested a $150,000 bond. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.
Police found Hawkins dead on a lawn Friday while responding to a disturbance.
Police said that Roberts was using a shirt to cover a stab wound to Hawkins' chest when authorities arrived.
Police said Roberts initially denied being in a fight with Hawkins, but a witness had recorded the altercation on a cell phone.
