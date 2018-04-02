Second Drowning in Two Days Occurs at Lake of The Ozarks

LAKE OZARK - An Iowa man drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday afternoon, the second drowning at the lake in two days.

Brandon Ellingson, 20, of Clive Iowa was boating on the lake when he stood in the moving vessel and either jumped or fell overboard.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ellingson was intoxicated at the time of the incident, which occurred around 5:20 p.m.

Ellingson had been arrested for boating while intoxicated and was in handcuffs at the time he fell or jumped. He was wearing a life jacket but it came off while he was in the water.

Searches recovered Ellingson's body at 11:26 Sunday morning.

Friday night, another man drowned at the lake after he entered the water to help rescue someone who had fallen in. That man was a former bartender at the Penguin Piano Bar in Columbia. The search for his body continues.