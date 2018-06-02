Second federal prison supervisor pleads guilty

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A second supervisor at the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners has admitted that he urged a prisoner not to report an assault by a guard.

The U.S. attorney's office said Monday that 39-year-old Justin K. Flowers of Ozark pleaded guilty to persuading the inmate not to report a possible federal crime. Another supervisor, 42-year-old James C. Myrick of Nixa pleaded guilty last week to the same charge.

Prosecutors say the two men offered inmate Shawn Springer a better cell if he didn't report being hit by a guard in December 2012. Springer had a confrontation with the guard's wife, a prison nurse.

The Springfield News-Leader reports after the assault was discovered when Springer discussed it with a psychologist, the two men at first said his injuries were pre-existing.