Second-Grader Brings Grenade for Show-and-Tell

Second grader brings grenade to school for show and tell WILLARD, Mo. (AP) -- A hand-grenade a second-grader brought to his school for show-and-tell is blown up by the Springfield bomb squad. School officials confiscated the device yesterday after the boy brought it to Willard East Elementary School, northwest of Springfield. The school was evacuated until after bomb squad members exploded the Vietnam-era grenade in a nearby field. A highway was also shut down. Fragments of the grenade were sent to a lab to determine whether the device was live. School officials say the child meant no harm. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-03-07-06 1119EST