Second-Half Goals Give CMU Men's Soccer Win

FAYETTE, MO -- Central Methodist University used three second-half goals to erase a 1-0 deficit and defeat William Penn University, 3-1, Thursday night at Davis Field in men's soccer action.

The Eagles (1-0-1) controlled the offensive pace throughout the contest, outshooting the Statesmen (1-2) 19-4. However, midfielder Matheus Riberio gave the visitors a one-goal lead on the team's first shot of the game. The Vitoria, Brazil, native scored his first goal of the season from six yards out amongst a crowd of five players in the box.

Central Methodist answered, as forward Erwin Sanchez, Jr., tied the game in the 75th minute. Forward Ricardo Valsien fed the ball to Sanchez, Jr., who beat William Penn goalkeeper Mason Bandy for his first goal of the 2012 campaign.

Guilherme Frota scored the game-winner for Central Methodist in the 87th minute. The midfielder blasted a shot from 15 yards out for his second goal of the season.

The Eagles added an insurance goal two minutes later. Sanchez, Jr., found defender Sergio Garcia-Nino on a cross into the box, and Garcia-Nino put the ball in the back of the net for his first goal.

Goalkeeper German Schacht made one save for the Eagles. Bandy recorded six for the Statesmen.

Central Methodist will travel to William Woods University on Wednesday, September 5. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.