Second Hearing Set for Gastler Case

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A hearing in the case involving Jake Gastler was held Friday morning at the Callaway County Courthouse.

Gastler faces charges of second degree murder and first degree assault.

Callaway County Sheriff's deputies arrested Gastler at the end of August.

A next door neighboor told KOMU 8 News he was awakened by a brawl and saw the attack. It was reported neighbors saw that a baseball bat was used in the brawl.

Thirty-year-old Zachery O'Connor was pronounced dead at the scene, and his father Michael O'Connor was taken to University Hospital.

The next hearing for Gastler's case is set for October 25th at 9 a.m. at the Callaway County Courthouse.