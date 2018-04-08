Second man accused in St. Louis shooting death

By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A second man is accused in connection with a deadly St. Louis shooting in January.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old Chaviez Bell of Jennings is charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

His cousin, 22-year-old Raphael Bell, already was charged in the Jan. 18 shooting death 32-year-old Omar Britt.

Britt's body was found in a sport utility vehicle.

Investigators say the Bell cousins tried to rob Britt and struggled with him before Chaviez Bell shot Britt in the chest.

Online court records don't show whether Chaviez Bell has an attorney.