Second Man Enters Plea in Killing of Tigers Football Fan

COLUMBIA (AP) - A second man accused in the deadly holdup of a Kansas man visiting Columbia to watch his cousin play football has pleaded guilty.

Aaron Hobson was robbed and shot last Oct. 23 as he drove through the parking lot of a Columbia convenience store. A passenger said several people approached the car and demanded money.

Hobson was the 22-year-old cousin of University of Missouri defensive back Trey Hobson.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported 18-year-old Patrick Rashod Marshall of St. Louis pleaded guilty this week to second-degree robbery and armed criminal action. The suspected triggerman pleaded guilty in July.

Aaron Hobson was from Wichita and had been attending Kansas City, Kan., Community College, but was planning to return to Prairie View A&M University in Texas for the spring 2011 semester.

