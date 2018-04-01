Second Mental Evaluation Granted for Suspected Muderer

COLUMBIA (AP) - The suspect in a beating death at a central Missouri veterans' hospital will get a second mental evaluation.

Boone County Circuit Judge Gary Oxenhandler on Monday granted the state's request for another mental evaluation of Rudy Perez Jr. of Sedalia

Perez has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the Feb. 1 beating death of 78-year-old Robert O. Hill at Harry S. Truman Veterans Hospital in Columbia. His lawyer says Perez is mentally ill.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the second evaluation will be conducted by an independent forensic psychiatrist.

The trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 1 but Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight says he expects the trial to be delayed.