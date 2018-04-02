Second Mistrial Declared After Man Attacks Attorney

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 49-year-old Kansas City man accused of killing three people could be excluded from his trial next week after attacking his attorney in front of prospective jurors and prompting the judge to declare a second mistrial in two days.

The Kansas City Star reports Derek Hubbard is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of his girlfriend, her cousin and the cousin's wife in November 2011.

In two courtroom outbursts, Hubbard claimed Kansas City's police chief - a childhood friend of one of the victims - was part of a conspiracy to kill him.

After the second incident in which Hubbard attacked his public defender, prosecutors filed a brief asking to keep Hubbard away from his trial, which begins Monday.