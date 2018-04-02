Second Mizzou DB Kicked Off Team

COLUMBIA (AP) -- A second Missouri defensive back has been kicked off the team in as many weeks.



Coach Gary Pinkel says redshirt freshman cornerback Tristen Holt has been "removed from the program." He announced sophomore safety Tavon Bolden's dismissal the first week of the season for an unspecified violation of team rules.



Holt was arrested Saturday on charges of leaving an accident scene. He reportedly drove away when another driver asked for his insurance information.



Holt did not play in Missouri's first two games.