Second Murder Charge for Lawyer Accused of Forgery

COLUMBIA - A Kansas City attorney accused of killing her father by forging documents while he was hospitalized now faces a second murder charge.



Susan Elizabeth Van Note was initially charged with killing William Van Note in October 2010. He was shot at the Lake of the Ozarks vacation home he shared with girlfriend Sharon Dickson and died four days later in a Columbia hospital after Susan Van Note showed doctors a durable power of health care document that prosecutors say was forged.



On Tuesday, Camden County Prosecutor Brian Keedy charged Van Note with first-degree murder in Dickson's death and moved the case back to Camden from Boone County.



He also dropped charges against Stacey and Desre Dory, two friends of Susan Van Note who had been accused of aiding the forgery.