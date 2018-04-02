Second Phase of Heroin Drug Sweep Wraps Up

JEFFERSON CITY - In response to a recent increase in heroin/opiate distribution and overdoses, the MUSTANG Drug Task Force and the Jefferson City Police Department started the "2012 Heroin Drug Sweep." July marked the end of the operation's second phase.

The Sweep focuses on the apprehension of suspects who are involved in heroin distribution, especially those suspected of selling heroin/opiates which have resulted in an overdose. Persistent drug offenders who have continued to profit from the growing heroin sales are also targeted.

Although the operation is still ongoing, the second phase of the Sweep has resulted in the execution of search warrants at 3 residences suspected to be directly involved with herion distribution. Thirty-three arrests were made from those 3 residences.

Overall, the 2012 Sweep has seized raw heroin, crack cocaine, packaging and distribution materials, drug money and firearms. More than 65 individuals have been arrested. Most of the arrests are directly related to the distribution of heroin.