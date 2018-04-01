Second review sought in case against professor

MARYVILLE (AP) - A northwest Missouri prosecutor is seeking another court hearing in a case against a former university professor who was arrested on drug charges after he posted insensitive remarks on Facebook.

Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice said Tuesday he is asking for either a second hearing before a Missouri appeals court or that the case against former Northwest Missouri State professor Matt Rouch be transferred to the Missouri Supreme Court.

Rouch was arrested in September 2013 on charges of cultivating marijuana in his Maryville home. Police went to the home after Rouch posted a Facebook comment about taking a gun to the university's bell tower. He called it a joke.

Evidence collected in the search was quashed by a District Court judge and upheld by a three-judge appeals court panel.