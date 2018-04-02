Second Sunrise Beach Shooting Victim Dies

SUNRISE BEACH - A second person has died from injuries suffered during a weekend shooting at the Lake of the Ozarks.



The Camden County Sheriff's Office said 67-year-old William Van Note died Wednesday morning. He had been hospitalized since being shot Saturday at his home in Sunrise Beach. 59-year-old Sharon Dickson was also killed.



The sheriff's office said Wednesday that the investigation into the shootings is continuing.



Today a dive team searched the area for any possible evidence that may have been tossed in the lake.



The quiet neighborhood now is filled with investigators in search of answers as to why what neighbors called a "loving and compassionate" couple tragically were killed.



Neighbors say they don't understand why the couple was targeted, but hope they will hear answers soon.



Their next-door-neighbor Jan Wallace was home the night of the double homicide. She said she never heard anything, even with her windows open. "I could hear everything going on out here. And I heard when the police pulled up. And I could hear their voices. It was just really quiet around here," said Wallace. "I didn't even hear a scream."



Captain Gary Bowling of the Camden County Sheriff's Department said they are currently putting in over 100 man hours of work and will continue to investigate until the case is resolved.



"Even though the public doesn't see us out investigating we are still working on this case internally."





