Second Suspect Arrested in Killing of Pizza Deliveryman

HILLSDALE (AP) - A second suspect is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing of a 22-year-old suburban St. Louis Imo's pizza delivery driver.

Daniil Maksimenko of Ballwin died in the ambush shooting early Saturday in Hillsdale.

Chester Romelle Woods was charged with second-degree murder on Monday, and 20-year-old Shermell Crockett of Hillsdale was charged on Tuesday.

Both men are jailed and do not have listed attorneys.

Authorities say Maksimeno was ambushed before he got out of his car. He died later that day at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.