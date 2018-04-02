Second Suspect Charged in Apartment Shooting

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A second suspect is charged in last week's double homicide in a Kansas City apartment. Police say 20-year-old Jerel Jackson is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. The charges are related to the shooting deaths of 30-year-old Kimberly Ford and 27-year-old Rickey Gardner at Ford's home. Ford's nine-year-old son was shot in both arms as he tried to defend himself, and is recovering after doctors amputated one of his arms. Wardell L. Williams Junior was arrested and charged in the shootings last week. The boy told police Williams demanded money from Gardner and told the boy he wanted the boy's PlayStation, then opened fire.