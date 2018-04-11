Second teenager arrested for gunfire in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a second teenager in connection with a shots fired incident in the Indian Hills neighborhood in late March.

Malik Townsend, 19, was booked into the Boone County Jail on suspicion of armed criminal action and assault Monday evening. He and two others were charged in connection with the incident on April 5. Police arrested Damon Thompson, and Kevin Buckner is still on the loose.

No one was injured when Thompson, identified by a witness, allegedly shot at a vehicle.The victim told police the vehicle carrying Thompson, Buckner and Townsend started following him after he left the convenience store at Ballenger Lane and Rice Road.