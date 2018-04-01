Second Victim Identified

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Eight people were wounded in the Friday night shooting at the 6902 Club. Detectives now believe the shooting followed an argument between a man and woman at the club. No arrests have been made. Kansas City Police spokesman Tony Sanders says no nightclub patrons have come forward, but club owners and workers have cooperated. The other victim who died was 35-year-old Marlon Gunnels. Authorities say a fire early today at the club does not appear related to the shooting.