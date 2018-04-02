Second Woman Charged in Antifreeze Killings

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A second woman has been charged with fatally poisoning her father and brother and attempting to kill her sister.

22-year-old Rachel Staudte of Springfield was charged Saturday with two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of first-degree assault and armed criminal action, according to reports from The Springfield News-Leader.

Staudte's mother, 51-year-old Diane Staudte, was charged Friday with the same counts. Court records say both women are jailed without bond in Greene County. It isn't immediately known if they have attorneys.

Rachel Staudte's father, 61-year-old Mark Staudte, died in April 2012 and her brother, 26-year-old Shawn Staudte, in September. An anonymous tip led authorities to re-examine the deaths earlier this month following the hospitalization of Rachel Staudte's sister, 24-year-old Sarah Staudte. Court documents say Sarah Staudte is expected to survive.