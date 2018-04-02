Second Woman Sentenced in Bar-Code Scam

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Prosecutors said Kathy Koch, 34, of Lee's Summit went to Target and Wal-Mart and switched bar codes of inexpensive items with costlier goods, bought them at the lower prices, then sold them on e-Bay for more money through a Pay-Pal account with America Online. The more expensive items included MP3 players, GPS devices and sewing machines. Koch's neighbor, Melinda Parker, was sentenced last month to almost two years in prison for the same scheme. Both were ordered to pay more than $350,000 in restitution.