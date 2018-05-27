Section of I-64 to Close in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is closing a section of Interstate 64 in St. Louis for the weekend to tear down bridges as part of a project to construct a new interchange.

All lanes and ramps of I-64 were closing Friday night until 3 a.m. Monday between Kingshighway and Forest Park Avenue. The closure will allow for removal of the Tower Grove and Boyle Avenue bridges.

Those driving downtown will exit at Hampton Avenue and go south to Interstate 44. Those driving west will exit at Forest Park Avenue, go to Kingshighway, and then back onto I-64.