Sedalia Celebrates, Remembers

"Some of the memories I have are the teachers because they were so, they cared about us and they were interested and they knew what we were going to have to face when we got out in the world," Ray said.

Students rode the bus from as far as Warrensburg to attend the school.

"Those kids who rode the bus had to get up early to catch that bus. Three or four o'clock in the morning to get on the bus,"

As a tribute, the historic Katy Depot in Sedalia is displaying a Hubbard High School exhibit during Black History Month. Ray helped put together the display, and she also helped with exhibits at Sedalia's Liberty Center. Visitors there find information about the city's black military veterans. Raymond Taylor is one of the veterans receiving recognition.

"I think this display really enlightens a lot of people because a lot of people don't realize how much contributions that blacks made to society as far as being in the service," U.S. Army veteran Raymond Taylor said.

The Liberty Center involved Sedalia's children in the Black History Month exhibits. Children at Sedalia's Heber Hunt Elementary School made art projects and letters.

"They have researched people, many of whom they probably weren't aware of as blacks who made important contributions to American life," Pettis County NAACP President Dr. Rhonda Chalfant said.

Children and adults in Sedalia got involved in the celebration of African-American heritage both past and present. The exhibits will be on display in Sedalia until Feb. 28.