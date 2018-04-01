Sedalia Community to Welcome Home Local Soldiers

SEDALIA - The Sedalia community will welcome home members of the citizen-soldiers of the Missouri National Guard Wednesday morning. The soldiers are returning from an aviation mission in Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

According to the Missouri National Guard website, for some soldiers, this return home means meeting children and grandchildren for the first time. For other soldiers, it means seeing their families and friends for the first time in about a year and getting some much needed rest.

The 35th Combat Aviation Brigade embarked on their journey back to the United States April 21st. Then the team stayed briefly in Fort Hood, Texas for demobilization.

The aviation brigade deployed more than 120 soldiers.

Governor Jay Nixon will speak at the welcome home ceremony, starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Mathewson Exhibition Center. The unit invites the entire community to attend.

Photo courtesy of the Missouri National Guard.