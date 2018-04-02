Sedalia Health Center Raises $3.35 Million For New Facility
SEDALIA - The Bothwell Regional Health Center Foundation officials announced they wrapped up their capital campaign "For Your Health, Close To Home" to help raise money for a new cancer and cardiovascular facility.
Foundation Executive Director Melia Douglass said the foundation’s goal was $3.5 million. They were able to raise $3.35 million, mostly due to the community’s help.
The entire project costs $15.5 million. Construction is already underway for the Canon Centers for Cancer and Cardiovascular Care, which is set to open next fall.
Douglass said the health center needs new facilities because the current one is overcrowded. David Floyd, the foundation’s president, said he shared the same thoughts.
“It was so touching to hear the stories of ‘one time I had to be treated in the basement two years ago and now look at the facilities I’ll have’,” Floyd said.
Douglass also said cancer and cardiovascular disease are the two most prevalent health conditions in the area.
“Pettis and Benton County in particular have a 17 percent higher mortality rate from heart disease than the rest of Missouri,” Douglass said.
Two years ago the hospital board of trustees came together and decided they needed this campaign. After 18 months of hard work, the campaign is over. More than $3 million came from the community.
“It was very humbling the way Sedalia came through,” Floyd said. “We started this project right about the time the economy really took a crash.”
Douglass agreed.
“We’re so pleased and thankful how the community has stepped forward to say ‘yeah, we can help’,” Douglas said.
The new center will include a larger chemotherapy treatment area, updated imaging, more laboratories, and rooms.
“It’s a very personal campaign,” Douglas said. “When we talked to people about making a gift to this they were able to say ‘yes, my neighbor, my friend, my mother, my sister, they’ve all been affected by one of these diseases.’”
