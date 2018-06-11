Sedalia Honors Missouri Heroes

"You see police cars everyday, you see policemen everyday, you really don't see the human being or the person. You see the car, you see the uniform, but you don't really connect to them as far as the person goes, as a private individual as we are," Police Chief John Degonia said.

Tuesday's ceremony was a chance for officers to become real people. One hundred and fifty-four stood in a roll of honor. The Sedalia police department honored the nation's officers who lost their lives in the line of duty over the last 12 months.

"I kind of look at that through the eyes of the family members thinking how that loved one was not with them that night when they are sent out to work like many of us and all of us go out to work everyday anticipating coming home, but with the police officers they have a different risk," Mayor Bob Wasson said.

It's a frequent risk their families put up with.

"Daily he encounters some sort of danger, they drive at high speed daily and there are situations I know that they run into," April Hendricks, whose husband is a police officer, said. "Certainly, I think that you know, he's leaving and he might not come back home but I think he knows his job well and he takes precautions for his situations."

Missouri lost one officer, Stephen R. Jerabek of the St. Louis police department, during the last twelve months.