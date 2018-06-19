Sedalia Loses A Piece of Americana

4 years 8 months 1 week ago Saturday, October 05 2013 Oct 5, 2013 Saturday, October 05, 2013 2:39:00 PM CDT October 05, 2013 in News
By: Paige Hornor, KOMU 8, Reporter
loading

SEDALIA - After 77 years in business, Cecil's Cyclery and Cecil's Television opened its doors for the last time Saturday.

Residents say the bike and television shops, owned by Gerald Cecil, have been a landmark of the downtown area for years. Cecil started his bike business at the age of 14 fixing bikes at his house, but his business eventually grew to the size of five buildings in the downtown Sedalia area selling bikes, radios, televisions and other electronics.

The remaining nostalgic items were auctioned off Saturday. Customers described Mr. Cecil as friendly, optimistic and hard-working.

"He was one of those people you would like to see the lottery. You kind of imagined what he would do with it, millions of dollars, but he had made a good life for himself," Randall Bowin said, a resident of Sedalia.

Cecil's son, Greg Cecil, said his father was diagnosed with polio at age six, but he decided to be an entrepreneur despite the fact that he had difficulty using one of his arms.

"You can do anything you want to do if you set your mind to it. That's what he would say and he did and he has so he's moving on to another phase in his life right now, but that's what he would say," Greg said.

Becky Carr Imhauser is a long time customer of Cecil's. She said the shops were a historic part of Sedalia.

"When television came along Mr. Cecil would talk about how people would stand outside the windows and look in and he would leave the televisions on and people would stand and watch the snowy pictures," said Imhauser.

"Every day was a new experience because you never knew what was going to happen...somebody was going to bring a bike in that needed to be fixed or maybe there was a new bike coming out," said Greg.

John Kehde owns an antique shop next door to Cecil's. He said this is the start of a new chapter for the downtown area of Sedalia.

"I am really positive about it...we are hoping for the best. Obviously, there is a lot to do. We hope we can make it work. I know the Cecils want to make this building work," said Kehde.

"Their influence will always be felt in downtown, by the stories that people remember, by the lives they touched, by the contributions they made to the community in a lot of ways." said Imhauser. "Of course we don't know the nature of the business that will come, but I could almost guarantee the type of person that will come downtown is made up of people like the Cecils who take an interest in each other, who sometimes put relationships above revenue, who call their customers by name."

Gerald was unable to be at the auction for health reasons, but Greg said he would have loved to be there and his father is very thankful for everyone who did business with him. Gerald will be 92 years old in January.

More News

Grid
List

Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Monday he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel "shady" contract
Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel "shady" contract
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri democrats want Governor Mike Parson fire his chief operating officer and cancel a contract awarded to... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri air conditioning companies are facing the busiest time of year amid a four-day heat advisory. Craig... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
COLUMBIA – The attorney representing the security guard who shot Anthony Warren at a Waffle House on New Year's Day... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
JEFFERSON CITY - The 600 block of Monroe Street will be closed until Friday. Construction crews are removing a retaining... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:20:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
BOONE COUNTY - A death, a huge cache of weapons and a suspect whose gun jammed as he was aiming... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:17:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson appointed state Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe to be the new lieutenant... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 1:15:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Boonville airport renovations up in the air
Boonville airport renovations up in the air
BOONVILLE - Jesse Viertel Memorial Airport may reach new heights after the city council accepted a bid and authorized a... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 12:42:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
COLUMBIA - City public works crews will be repairing a road buckle on Providence Road between Blue Ridge Road and... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 11:39:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
BALLWIN (AP) — Another bear sighting has people concerned in part of Missouri, but this time, it's deep into... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 9:45:39 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
BOONE COUNTY – The Katy Trail will see more bike traffic than usual this week with the 2018 Katy Trail... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:33:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Columbia health officials offer safety tips in hot weather
Columbia health officials offer safety tips in hot weather
COLUMBIA - Columbia is under a heat advisory until Monday evening. The National Weather Service issued the advisory on... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

iCan Bike camp teaches those with disabilities how to ride
iCan Bike camp teaches those with disabilities how to ride
FULTON - Forty people with disabilities will learn how to ride a two-wheel bicycle at the iCan Bike camp this... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 9:18:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

State agricultural bill limits what is called "meat"
State agricultural bill limits what is called "meat"
COLUMBIA - Missouri is the first and only state to define "meat" as exclusively animal product. The Missouri General... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 4:55:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Survey: 3/4 of Columbia residents satisfied with city and services
Survey: 3/4 of Columbia residents satisfied with city and services
COLUMBIA - The city will discuss the results of the 2017 Community Survey at Monday's city council meeting. Used... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Horses and riders showing off to raise funds
Horses and riders showing off to raise funds
ROCHEPORT - The Sunny Oaks Charity Horse Show brought about 20 riders out Sunday afternoon to compete for ribbons and... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 3:36:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Kewpie collection shows one woman's love for Hickman High School mascot
Kewpie collection shows one woman's love for Hickman High School mascot
SPRINGFIELD - A Hickman High School graduate has surrounded herself with Kewpies. The dolls' trademark round eyes watch happily from... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 8:05:00 AM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Boone County kicks off Relay for Life events
Boone County kicks off Relay for Life events
COLUMBIA - Hundreds of people impacted by cancer gathered together on a track Saturday in support of cancer fighters and... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 10:11:00 PM CDT June 16, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
3am 78°
4am 77°
5am 76°
6am 76°